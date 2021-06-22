Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Today in Entertainment History

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 16 days ago

On June 22, 1968, the Jeff Beck group made its debut. Singer Rod Stewart was so shy he hid behind speakers for the first few songs. In 1969, actor Judy Garland died of a drug overdose in London. She was 47. In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing...

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Fred Astaire
Person
Peter Asher
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Brit Hume
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Tracy Pollan
Person
Mark David Chapman
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Donald Faison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Peter And Gordon#Entertainment History#Doobie Brothers#Osmonds#Inxs#Cowboy Junkies#Troo#Rys#Fifth Harmony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesSpin

It’s All Still Happening for Cameron Crowe

“What can I interest you in here?” Cameron Crowe is rummaging through an upstairs nook in his Los Angeles-area home that he affectionately calls “The Vinyl Room.” As one would expect from a longstanding music obsessive whose production company is Vinyl Films, the space is stacked wall-to-wall with old-school albums arranged alphabetically. Per request, he pulls out his seven-inch copy of Duran Duran’s “Is There Something You Should Know?” single along with his 1980s-era Madonna collection — which, he boasts, is located next to a Martika project. Then he fishes out Marvin Gaye’s seminal 1971 What’s Going On. The Motown great personally inscribed it for him.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes’ Loving Doc Captures a Rare Moment in Rock History

Hypnotically vibrating in the fuzzy black space between a very special episode of “Behind the Music” and the longest film that Stan Brakhage never made, Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” is a documentary (his first) by a man whose previous musical tributes include a glam-rock fantasia that gave David Bowie the “Citizen Kane” treatment, a “Mishima”-esque kaleidoscope that refracted Bob Dylan through the infinity mirror of his own myth, and an underground Karen Carpenter biopic that cast the late singer as a literal Barbie doll. It makes Haynes’ choice to make a comparatively straightforward non-fiction movie about his favorite band is a curious one, and it calls implicit attention to the kind of artistic intentionality that most womb-to-tomb music docs only highlight in their subjects.
New York City, NY104.1 WIKY

Rock legend memorabilia in ‘A Century of Music’ up for auction

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Memorabilia from emblematic 20th century musical events and acts such as the Woodstock Festival, the Beatles, Van Halen, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are up for grabs in an online auction next week. Surprising items include former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s saxophone, and the doors from New York’s...
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Singer Tawatha Agee on Her Years With Aretha Franklin, Dave Matthews, and David Bowie

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features backup vocalist Tawatha Agee.
TV & Videosmetv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we lost in 2021

We said goodbye to favorites from The Rifleman, The Love Boat, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more. As we reach the midway point of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past six...
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Susan Sarandon recalls working with Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma & Louise’: ‘He’s not just a really gorgeous face’

Brad Pitt left an unforgettable impression on Susan Sarandon. The actress starred in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise" alongside Geena Davis, a trailblazing classic about two women who embark on a road trip that soon devolves into a crime spree. The movie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, also features a young Pitt, who starred as a cowboy drifter.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Kris Kristofferson Fathers 8 Kids with 3 Different Spouses — Inside His Big Family

Kris Kristofferson is famous for more than one reason. Apart from being a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and winning a Golden Globe, he’s a father-of-eight. Kris’ career has been influential in country music for decades, but his personal life never ceased to impress. He married his first wife and high school sweetheart Frances Beer in 1960, but they parted ways in 1969.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Praises An Overlooked Tom Hanks Movie

When he’s not busy seeing his novels and short stories being adapted for either the big or small screens, which is quite often considering there are currently upwards of 25 in the works, Stephen King is known for his avid consumption of film and television. The prolific author regularly shares...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Disney Just Killed Off Iconic Tom Hanks Character

On July 21, Disney+ will premiere its newest series, a reboot of the classic film — Turner & Hooch. However, if you were hoping to see Tom Hanks revive his role as Scott Turner in the new series, your hopes may have just been dashed. Disney+ just released a trailer for the new show, and Hanks is noticeably absent.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy