Rangers fans, are you guys tired of hearing how terrible your team has played over the past few seasons?. That's going to change soon. With Adam Fox winning the Norris Trophy as an NHL sophomore, he has quickly established him as a force nobody wants to deal with. That comes at the expense of Carolina and Calgary, who missed out on having the league's top defender after he couldn't come to terms with either team. But in New York, it's a start of good things to come for one of the brightest franchises in the league – even if the situation doesn't look too appealing right now.