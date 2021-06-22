Finally healthy, Chicago Sky climbing WNBA standings

TV: KTNV-13 About the Aces (10-4): The five-game winning streak may be over, but the Aces still boast the second best record in the league behind their Sunday opponent. They still lead the league in offensive rating (109.4 points per 100 possessions) and are second in defensive rating (96.4). Their net rating of 13.0 is the best in the WNBA. Las Vegas opened its season with a pair of games against the Storm in Seattle, splitting the two. Six players scored in double figures in the Aces’ victory, showcasing the type of balance the team possesses. A’ja Wilson averages a team-high 19.2 points to go with 8.5 rebounds and often battles with Seattle star Breanna Stewart in a matchup of arguably the two best players in the league. But the Aces biggest advantage in this particular game is center Liz Cambage, who is averaging 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and is capable of overpowering any defender Seattle has. She had 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds Friday against the Minnesota Lynx.