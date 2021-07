Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of Britney Spears after the singer-songwriter testified publicly in a bid to end her conservatorship.Spears’s personal and professional affairs have been controlled by a conservatorship since 2008. Her father Jamie Spears has been in control for the majority of that time, ceding partial control in 2019 to an attorney and a trust group.In a Los Angeles court hearing yesterday (23 June), Spears alleged that she had been forced to take Lithium against her will. She also claimed that the team managing her conservatorship had prevented her from having another baby by refusing...