Traffic patterns for a construction project on West Bridge Street will change starting Tuesday. Weather permitting, the intersection of W Bridge Street and Park Drive will be closed. Both directions of traffic on West Bridge Street between Park Drive and the Southbound I-35 ramps will remain closed and traffic will continue to be routed around the work area via. I-35 and Hoffman Road. The I-35 ramp intersection will remain open to traffic at this time. The Park Drive intersection is anticipated to be re-opened to traffic within 30 days, during this time access to Fleet Farm will be available via the west entrance.