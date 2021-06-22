Affordable alternative for employee housing

Southwestern NC HOME Consortium is one step closer to receiving annual allocation to bring more affordable housing to the region. The Southwestern NC HOME Consortium is a group of governments coming together to receive Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds from HUD. The HOME program is a federal grant program that provides funding for decent, affordable housing for low-income households and to expand the capacity of non-profit housing providers. HOME funds can be used for new construction, rehabilitation, down payment assistance, rental assistance, site improvements, acquisition of property, relocation costs, project related soft costs, activities of Community Development Housing Organizations and program administration, planning or capacity building.