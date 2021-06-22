Affordable alternative for employee housing

In November 2020, the City of Buffalo adopted a measure to require investor-owned singles and doubles (housing units) be subject to regular inspections. To rent their properties, investors will have to get Certificates of Rental Compliance, which must be renewed every three years. To get a Certificate, the units will have to pass inspection and be free of visible lead hazards. Landlords will have up to 60 days to make repairs if the property does not pass inspection. If repairs are still not made, possible penalties include an order to vacate, receivership and the inability to collect rental income. If a landlord tries to evict a tenant for non-payment of rent during a period when the property did not have a certificate of rental compliance, the eviction will be prohibited.