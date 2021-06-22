Cancel
Agriculture

Affordable alternative for employee housing

goodfruit.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest barriers to hiring and retaining workers in rural areas is a lack of adequate housing. To overcome that barrier, a Michigan fruit processor decided to build its own housing. According to a state task force, the experience offers a model for other agricultural businesses facing similar labor constraints.

#Affordable Housing#Rental Housing#Agriculture Industry#Peterson Farms#Oceana Acres Llc
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

Developer pushes affordable housing project

Because affordable housing is one of the key issues for the Race Equity Advisory Committee on Bainbridge Island, a developer looked for its support at its most-recent meeting. David Smith, president of Central Highlands Inc., which wants to develop the Wintergreen Townhomes Project between Walgreen’s and Virginia Mason asked for their support.
Real EstateSmoky Mountain News

One step closer to affordable housing

Southwestern NC HOME Consortium is one step closer to receiving annual allocation to bring more affordable housing to the region. The Southwestern NC HOME Consortium is a group of governments coming together to receive Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds from HUD. The HOME program is a federal grant program that provides funding for decent, affordable housing for low-income households and to expand the capacity of non-profit housing providers. HOME funds can be used for new construction, rehabilitation, down payment assistance, rental assistance, site improvements, acquisition of property, relocation costs, project related soft costs, activities of Community Development Housing Organizations and program administration, planning or capacity building.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Achieves Significant Housing Goals at Twinbrook’s Halpine View

County Executive Marc Elrich announced a land transfer agreement with Halpine View Apartments that will expand deeply affordable housing when redevelopment occurs. The agreement builds on an Affordable Housing “No Net Loss” requirement, advocated by the executive and adopted by the County Council in the 2019 Veirs Mill Corridor Master Plan. Together, these two actions set precedents for preserving and enhancing the availability of affordable housing in the County.
Advocacysnohomishcountywa.gov

Applicants Sought For Affordable Housing Projects

Applications for an estimated $2 million in federal funds and local funds to develop affordable rental housing and shelter projects will be accepted through August 31, 2021. An estimated $1.2 million in federal funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is anticipated to be available for the 2022 program year, and an estimated $793,222 under the Chemical Dependency Mental Health Sales Tax (CDMH) program available for the 2022 program year. Projects must benefit low-income persons in Snohomish County.
Nashville, TNmainstreet-nashville.com

Public-private partnerships offer solutions to affordable housing

Growing up in Nashville, I’ve watched the city expand and evolve. I remember how excited I was when the Tennessee Titans moved here in 1997 and a year later, the Predators began their first season at Bridgestone, putting Nashville on the national map. Working in the real estate industry for...
Real EstateTimes Union

Mix of Affordable Housing Properties Capture Novogradac Honors

Five Properties Earn Development of Distinction Awards; Will be Honored in Nashville. Three properties that provide affordable housing for hundreds of residents and two developments that serve smaller, more targeted groups of residents are the winners of the 2021 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Developments of Distinction Awards. The awards...
Door County, WI94.3 Jack FM

Door County Fights To Address Affordable Housing Shortage

STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 2019 housing study shows almost 500 rental apartments are needed in Door County. A new development discussed during Wednesday’s plan commission for the City of Sturgeon Bay may help ease the problem. When it comes to the housing shortage in Sturgeon Bay— employers say...
Real EstateMaui News

Selfish reasons why little affordable housing built

There has been very little affordable housing built in the 20 years I have lived here. Why do you think that is? The answer is very simple: Nobody actually wants affordable housing. People like to talk about it and form endless committees to talk more about it. Years back, the...
Indianapolis, INmultihousingnews.com

Indianapolis Affordable Housing Lands Equity Investment

Woodforest National Bank and CEI-Boulos Capital Management have provided a $3 million equity investment for The Wesmont, a 188-unit affordable housing brownfield development in an Opportunity Zone within the Near Eastside neighborhood of Indianapolis. The joint venture is the majority equity stakeholder in the $31.1 million project managed by TWG...
Grover Beach, CANew Times

Grover Beach supports proposed affordable housing project

Grover Beach is moving forward with a proposed housing development that would create more than 50 low- and very low-income apartments in the heart of town, a proposal that some community members are hailing as an example of the solution to California's housing crisis. "It's the gold standard in sustainability...
Texas Statemultihousingnews.com

Dominium Grabs Texas Affordable Housing Property

Dominium has acquired Forest Park Apartments, a 140-unit mixed-income property in Bryan, Texas, from Envolve. The transaction marks the housing developer’s first investment in the Bryan-College Station metro area. The buyer secured $6.2 million in acquisition financing from Polaris Capital, public records show. The new owner will rebrand the property...
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundbiz.com

New Ordinance Gives Affordable Housing a Boost in Tacoma

A new sales tax increase has taken effect in support of affordable housing in Tacoma. Starting today, July 1, every 1/10th of 1 percent of every retail purchase will go toward affordable housing efforts in Tacoma. This equates to about 1 cent of sales tax for every $10. According to...
Bellevue, WAPosted by
Bellevue, Washington

Council Roundup: Housing affordability tax incentive adopted

Plus, Arts Commission and Parks Board appointments and East Main Station Area discussion. On Monday night, the City Council unanimously approved altering Bellevue’s multifamily housing property tax exemption (MFTE) to encourage increased development of affordable housing. The final ordinance marks the end of a multi-phased study and outreach process that began in October 2020.
California StatePLANetizen

Water, Affordable Housing on a Collision Course in California

"Housing advocates and developers are warily watching California’s intensifying drought and what it may mean in a state that needs millions of new homes to house its residents," reports Emily C. Dooley. According to Dooley, "the state’s twin issues of housing stock and water availability are colliding." New housing requires...
Real EstateNational league of Cities

Cities in Action: Developing Safe, Secure and Affordable Housing

In November 2020, the City of Buffalo adopted a measure to require investor-owned singles and doubles (housing units) be subject to regular inspections. To rent their properties, investors will have to get Certificates of Rental Compliance, which must be renewed every three years. To get a Certificate, the units will have to pass inspection and be free of visible lead hazards. Landlords will have up to 60 days to make repairs if the property does not pass inspection. If repairs are still not made, possible penalties include an order to vacate, receivership and the inability to collect rental income. If a landlord tries to evict a tenant for non-payment of rent during a period when the property did not have a certificate of rental compliance, the eviction will be prohibited.
AdvocacyGoldendale Sentinel

Agencies to hold roundtable focused on affordable housing

A virtual discussion focused on building awareness of what affordable housing is and sharing strategies to address the growing challenge of affordable housing throughout the Gorge will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 14. The bi-state event will be hosted by Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) and Mid-Columbia Housing Authority (MCHA).
House RentCaledonian Record-News

Cindy Reid: Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition

The need for safe and decent housing is a daily news topic these days – as is the incredible shortage of available housing. We have all heard stories or had first-hand experience with housing that is not safe and habitable – with plumbing or electrical problems, roof leaks, or inadequate heat or ventilation. A bill which will directly address this is currently in the Governor’s hands. S.79, the Rental Housing Safety Bill, will help towns enforce the Rental Housing Health Code in an efficient and low cost manner. We urge the Governor to sign this critical and timely bill.
Alachua County, FLalachuatoday.com

Funding Available for Developers Building Affordable Housing

ALACHUA COUNTY - The Alachua County Housing Finance Authority (the Authority), in conjunction with the Alachua County Commission, is publishing the Notice of Funding Availability for applications related to Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) Request for Application (RFA) 2021-201. These applications or any other FHFC RFA are due no later than 5 p.m. on August 6, 2021. These funds are for developers interested in building affordable housing.
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Affordable housing is possible with a commute

Two items from this paper’s June 16 issue dovetail nicely. The first is a letter to the editor from Jim Bronson of Sun Valley. I quote from his letter: “It would be nice if every Ketchum worker could live in Ketchum. Unfortunately, the economics are such that this may not be possible. Many Ketchum workers will have to except the reality of commutes and not living where they work. That is a reality today in America. Tents may be a realistic answer if local politicians don’t wake up to the fact that any significant possibility of true affordable housing exists to the south where both land and constructions costs are much less expensive.” I totally agree with Jim’s analysis.

