HOUSTON (CW39) – The pandemic hasn’t just keeping people apart. It’s also led many to become more dependent on support from the federal government. Luckily, states have received an additional $195 billion in federal COVID-19 aid this year. Others are depending on personal vices, such as drink and drinking due to the isolation and stress. Just in time for Independence Day, personal finance website, WalletHub, is releasing a report on 2021’s Most Independent states despite the pandemic. According to the report, Texas ranks #39 on the list. They compared all the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. The video shows 2021’s top 10 Most Independent States: