Love plants but know nothing about gardening? Well, join the club. If you want a little more green in your life but don’t know where to start, then an easy growing kit might be just what you need. With all the necessary supplies and thorough instructions on how to help your seedlings grow, a seed starter kit can help even the most inexperienced novice become a plant expert in no time. Whether you want to start your own indoor herb garden or grow the most beautiful sunflowers, there’s something out there for everyone.