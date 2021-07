BOWIE – Clifford Joe “Papa” Moore, 62, Bowie, TX went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2021 in Dallas, TX. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on June 24 in the Chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with the Rev. Steve Throckmorton and the Rev. Paul Moore officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 23 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.