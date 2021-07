Automated rail vehicles could be running in the new research, industrial and residential area “Siemensstadt²” in Berlin in a few years. The Senate is subsidizing a corresponding research project with 7.6 million euros, as Senator for Economic Affairs Ramona Pop (Greens) announced on Sunday. Overall, the project has a volume of around 13.7 million euros and is expected to last four years. New technologies for automated driving on the rails are to be researched and tested. One question is, for example, how artificial intelligence can help detect obstacles in the track or a risk to passengers on the train. The basis for this are high-performance sensor systems.