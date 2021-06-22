Compact LED Drivers

Hi Everyone,I'm selling my dearly beloved 2004 Saturn Ion-2, which I've owned for 9 years (and for which I've kept all the service and maintenance records). It got me through graduate school (and my first three years as a professor at Cornell). It's an extremely reliable car, and it would be a great car for a student - I would want a student to have it, because it is a good deal, and I just had a full mechanical inspection, with a brake fluid flush and a coolant flush, and the car is ready to last several more years. Below are the details:2004 Saturn Ion-2: 151,457 miles (full servicing completed at 151K)Clean titleGreat car - extremely reliable. Excellent mechanical condition.Only one previous owner, prior to current owner Same owner for past 9 years Regular servicing and maintenance completed - service records will be included with saleManual 5-speed transmission - sporty car, great around curvesPanoramic Sunroof/ Moonroof - can fully open or just tilt at an angle for some airKeyless EntryAnti-lock BrakesPowerful Heating for winterPower windows, locks, and mirrorsPower SteeringSix-speaker audio system with CD player and radio, speakers in the front and rearHigh Quality steering wheel - Excellent condition16-inch alloy wheels with 205/55HR16 tiresComfort features: front center armrest, cruise controlNew transmission and clutch set - installed February 2014Great gas mileage: 26 MPG city/35 MPG hwyComes with Remote/ Key fob and two keysWill throw in two free snow tires for winter travel New ConditionAsking $2900 or best offer.Great, reliable car for a student Very inexpensive maintenance and repairs Compact car - easy to park on DC streetsEmail for a test drive mallika.thomas@gmail.com.