Compact LED Drivers

Photonics.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EZI-Set series of ultracompact LED drivers from Cuvée Systems Inc. are nondimmable devices with four form factors. Constant current output is configurable via dip-switches to maximize application flexibility, ease of use, and simplified inventory management for manufacturers and installers. The drivers are ideal for small-form-factor directional lighting applications using chips-on-board including downlights, spotlights, and track lights. Three different sizes combined with three wattage options serve to optimize the size of the drivers, ultimately creating sleek fixtures with high performance.

