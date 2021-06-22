Cancel
Cover picture for the article® have been announced by Lumencor Inc. The devices provide uniform illumination over a smaller field of view and with higher irradiance than typical illumination. Epi-illuminators compatible with all major research microscope brands are also available. The light engines provide 1000 mW of output power from each of its seven lasers at the distal end of a 1.5-mm diameter optical fiber. The laser outputs are allied to sophisticated control and monitoring systems to deliver the performance needed for spinning disk confocal microscopy, optogenetics, and other advanced imaging applications.

