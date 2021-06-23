Dorchester man, 32, found guilty on gun charges, acquitted of shooting Boston police officer

At about 7:29 PM on Monday June 28, 2021, members of the BPD Youth Violence Task Force arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Mallard Avenue and Millet Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for an equipment violation when they learned that the operator did not possess a valid driver’s license. As the officers were removing the operator, they observed that the rear seat passenger, later identified as the suspect, appeared to be extremely nervous while reaching several times for an unknown object which was causing a bulge underneath his sweatshirt. The officers also observed that the male appeared to be wearing a ski mask which had been rolled up atop his head. When the officers asked the rear seat passenger to exit the vehicle, he refused, at which time an officer performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Trabzon Tisas Zig M1911 handgun. The suspect was then placed in custody without further incident. The driver was ultimately released and summonsed for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.