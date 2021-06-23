Cancel
Boston, MA

Dorchester man, 32, found guilty on gun charges, acquitted of shooting Boston police officer

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dorchester man who prosecutors say shot a Boston police officer in 2016 was convicted of a series of gun charges but acquitted of the armed assault on the officer, as well as drug charges, Suffolk prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday. Grant Headley, 32, was sentenced to eight to...

www.bostonglobe.com
