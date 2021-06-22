Investigating a better treatment sequence for esophageal cancer

(BPT) - In 2021, it is estimated that more than 235,000 Americans may be diagnosed with lung cancer. The five-year survival for early forms of the disease is approximately 60 percent. However, about 56 percent of patients have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis, meaning the cancer has already spread beyond the lungs. For those with metastatic disease (stage IV), the five-year relative survival rate is just over 6 percent.