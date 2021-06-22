Cancel
Cancer

Investigating a better treatment sequence for esophageal cancer

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Looking for better ways to treat patients with esophageal cancer, University of Colorado Cancer Center member Martin McCarter, MD, is investigating whether a new treatment sequence will result in better outcomes. As they await the results of a group of clinical trials -- including one at the CU Cancer Center...

www.eurekalert.org
