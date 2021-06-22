KPMG Named Official Data and Analytics Advisor of the LPGA Tour

Game-changing performance insights and analytics program to be launched at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and implemented across the LPGA Tour. The LPGA has undertaken an intensive initiative over the past five years to restructure their historical scoring and stats database. The introduction of full-field shot-level data and advanced analytics through KPMG Performance Insights, such as strokes gained, proximity averages and performance indexing, is the next step toward the long-term progression of data on the LPGA Tour and provides critical information for players to diagnose and improve their performance. The statistical insights will also be represented within the LPGA’s media landscape through in-broadcast integration and features, a robust digital and social presence, and deeper insights for media coverage and storytelling for the LPGA.