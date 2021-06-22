Barbara Kudis

After several months of soliciting feedback, Penn State announced Tuesday it has officially kicked off the national search for its next president. It’s not yet known how long the actual search might take, as no specific timeline has yet been released. But the committee charged with recommending finalists has said it will not do so until the completion of “a thorough recruitment and vetting process.” A replacement will also need to be in place by the time current President Eric Barron retires next summer.