Economy

Barbara Kudis

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident of Allegheny Petroleum Products Co. at Compass Savings Bank. EDUCATION: Pennsylvania State University - Penn State Main Campus (University Park, PA) Compass Savings Bank is pleased to announce the election of Barbara Kudis to the Board of Trustees. Barbara is President of Allegheny Petroleum Products Co. She brings board governance experience from service on non-profit, for-profit and publicly traded company boards. Compass Savings is a mutual savings bank that services Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties and features low-cost personal banking services such as checking and savings, mortgages, construction and owner-builder loans.

Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.

