Barbara Kudis
President of Allegheny Petroleum Products Co. at Compass Savings Bank. EDUCATION: Pennsylvania State University - Penn State Main Campus (University Park, PA) Compass Savings Bank is pleased to announce the election of Barbara Kudis to the Board of Trustees. Barbara is President of Allegheny Petroleum Products Co. She brings board governance experience from service on non-profit, for-profit and publicly traded company boards. Compass Savings is a mutual savings bank that services Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties and features low-cost personal banking services such as checking and savings, mortgages, construction and owner-builder loans.www.bizjournals.com