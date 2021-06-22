William “Bill” Joseph Mantlo, age 85, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Bill was born the son of George J. and Flora W. (Woods) Mantlo on March 23, 1936, in Farmersville, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Laredo High School. He served in the United States Army as Military Police. Bill was united in marriage to Helen “JoAnn” Bishop on March 15, 1957, in Lawton, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. He worked as a farmer, and for the Wilson Township doing road maintenance. He was a member of the Laredo Baptist Church, Laredo, Missouri. Bill was also a member of the Lions Club. He enjoyed antiques, coon hunting, and collecting coins and arrowheads. Bill loved taking care of his fruit trees and gardening, and visiting with friends. He was notorious for going to the Laredo MFA and riling everyone up and then leaving.