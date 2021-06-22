Cancel
Conway, SC

‘It’s the perfect opportunity’: Rod Wilson reunites with Jamey Chadwell on CCU football staff

By Gabe McDonald
WMBF
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The newest addition to the Coastal Carolina football staff is no stranger to his fellow coaches. Rod Wilson was hired as CCU’s inside linebackers coach on June 2. He comes to Conway after spending one season at his alma mater, The University of South Carolina. Wilson, a South Carolina native, played linebacker for the Gamecocks and had a six-year career in the National Football League.

