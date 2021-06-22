Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

UPDATE: Frisco Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Posted by 
Frisco, Texas
Frisco, Texas
 17 days ago

UPDATE: Frisco Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash

FRISCO, TX – The Frisco Police Department continues to investigate after a Sunday night crash killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred at around 10:15 PM Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the intersection of FM 423 and Main Street in Frisco.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 33-year-old Corey Douglas Ream of Little Elm. The preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle traveling northbound failed to yield right of way when turning left on a flashing yellow arrow, colliding with the motorcycle being operated by Mr. Ream.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

No further information will be released at this time.

###

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas

15
Followers
388
Post
92
Views
ABOUT

Frisco was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017, and also the fastest-growing city in the nation from 2000 to 2009. In the late 1990s, the northern DFW suburban development tide hit the northern border of Plano and spilled into Frisco, sparking rapid growth into the 2000s. Like many of the cities in the northern suburbs of Dallas, Frisco serves as a bedroom community for professionals who work in DFW. Since 2003, Frisco has received the designation Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Friscopd#Frisco Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy