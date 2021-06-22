UPDATE: Frisco Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash

FRISCO, TX – The Frisco Police Department continues to investigate after a Sunday night crash killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred at around 10:15 PM Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the intersection of FM 423 and Main Street in Frisco.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 33-year-old Corey Douglas Ream of Little Elm. The preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle traveling northbound failed to yield right of way when turning left on a flashing yellow arrow, colliding with the motorcycle being operated by Mr. Ream.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

No further information will be released at this time.

