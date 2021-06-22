Wareham Firemen’s Association awards scholarships
The Wareham Firemen’s Association has awarded four scholarships to graduating seniors in memory of Wareham firefighters and Association members. Jordan DeMedeiros was awarded $750 in memory of firefighter Walter A. Pierce, Jr. Emily Bird was awarded $500 in memory of longtime association member and treasurer Melissa A. Bourne. Hailey Wilcox was awarded $500 in memory of firefighter and Prudential Committee member Kenneth Baptiste. Sydney Haskell was awarded $500 in memory of firefighter David C. Wahlstrom.wareham.theweektoday.com