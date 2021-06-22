Cancel
Wareham, MA

Wareham Firemen’s Association awards scholarships

 17 days ago

The Wareham Firemen’s Association has awarded four scholarships to graduating seniors in memory of Wareham firefighters and Association members. Jordan DeMedeiros was awarded $750 in memory of firefighter Walter A. Pierce, Jr. Emily Bird was awarded $500 in memory of longtime association member and treasurer Melissa A. Bourne. Hailey Wilcox was awarded $500 in memory of firefighter and Prudential Committee member Kenneth Baptiste. Sydney Haskell was awarded $500 in memory of firefighter David C. Wahlstrom.

