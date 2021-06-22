Cancel
'David Byrne's American Utopia' to Receive Special 2021 Tony Award

By Paul Grein
Billboard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tony Awards administration committee announced Tuesday (June 22) that they are awarding special Tony Awards to David Byrne’s American Utopia; Freestyle Love Supreme, a show co-created in 2004 by Lin-Manuel Miranda; and The Broadway Advocacy Coalition. Special Tony Awards are presented to outstanding productions, artists and organizations that do...

www.billboard.com
