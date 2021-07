If we liked doing things the easy way, we wouldn’t be fly fishing in the first place. We’d be lounging in a bass boat next to a cooler while dragging a couple lines or trolling around some freshly stocked manmade reservoir. Not to disparage that activity if it’s your particular cup of tea, but anglers out there with a fly rod clearly embrace the challenge of what Izaak Walton once called “The Contemplative Man’s Recreation.” Why not add another element of character-building burden and exploration by taking fly fishing to the remote wilderness of the Uinta Mountains on a backpacking trip?