This Food Box Helps Families and Small Farmers
In a multipurpose room at Trinity Cathedral in Sacramento last Wednesday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg, City Councilwoman Mai Vang and other local leaders gathered to pack food boxes for families in need. Carrots, scallions, blueberries, dried pasta and other sundries passed from hand to hand as the volunteers filled the boxes. It was a scene like many that have taken place over the past 15 months, as emergency feeding programs emerged to fill a poverty gap that was widened by the pandemic.comstocksmag.com