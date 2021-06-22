Cancel
Austin, TX

Homicide in the 11000 block of Robert Wooding Dr.

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victim in Sunday’s homicide on Robert Wooding Dr. as Javone Montre Hodges.

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, 911 received a call of shots fired in the 11000 block of Robert Wooding Dr. APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene to a residence that was hosting a birthday party and found two males that had sustained gunshot wounds. ATCEMS attempted life saving measures on Javone Montre Hodges but were unsuccessful. Mr. Hodges was pronounced deceased at 12:53 a.m. by Dr. Abraham. The second male was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition but is expected to live.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians were called to the scene to investigate. Through witness interviews, detectives learned that a disturbance had broken out between several individuals and ended with a Black male suspect wearing a black shirt and blue jeans firing several shots from a gun and fleeing the scene.

On June 21, 2021, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death was gunshot wound and manner of death homicide.

