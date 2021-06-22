CALIFORNIA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIF. - The Third Annual SoCal ProCase took place last weekend at beautiful St. Pierre Field on the campus of JSerra High School. The event annually draws many of the region's top players for an exclusive and intimate event in which they workout and play a scout ball style game where pitchers face five live hitters. This iteration featured players in the class of 2022.www.prepbaseballreport.com