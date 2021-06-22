Megli’s three-part series on homelessness in Thousand Oaks—“Invisible T.O.”—earned firstplace honors in the In-Depth Reporting category. Said judges of Megli’s work: “This was a strong and competitive division, but the Acorn nonetheless clearly stood out above the rest with its very thorough reporting, including extensive reporting from the field, and very clear writing into a topic that may be the most profound facing California today and for coming years.” Part two of the series won Megli second place in the highly coveted Writing category.