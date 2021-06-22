2021 Battle At The Crossroads Scout Blog & Pitcher Velo's

With the first session completed, we now turn our attention to the Underclass Top Prospect Games and the Upperclass Top Prospect Games (Session 2) which will also be held at UNLV's Earl E. Wilson Stadium. This event will consist of an Evaluation Day taking place on Day 1 of the event where Position Player will be put through a Pro-Style Workout including a Laser Timed 60 Yard Dash, Batting Practice analyzed and assessed by TrackMan and Blast Motion, Catcher Evaluation, Outfielder Evaluations and Infielder Evaluations. The second day being designated for the Simulated Game where we will be Evaluating Pitchers in a Simulated Game while each pitch is being analyzed by our TrackMan system. This event will be the final evaluation before the Future Games, Junior Future Games and the recently announced West Coast Games.