Santa Barbara Local Business Celebrates 7 Years

This 1600+sq', 3 bdrm/2 bath home in the Hope School Dist has an abundance of unique features: high ceilings T/O, double-pane windows of diff shapes & sizes that frame the mountains & treetop views, 2 fireplaces, hrdwd & tile floors, kitchen island, spacious dining/family rm combo, screened-in porch, custom front door & stained-glass window, built-in shelving in LR, & upstairs primary bdrrm retreat with balcony & views. Enjoy soaking in the spa by the soothing fountain & delightful surroundings that include a terraced rose & vegetable garden, lemon & avocado trees, & large, exotic succulents that grace the front terraces. Two pergolas, garden shed, tankless water htr, & 2-car garage. This home was expanded and remodeled in the early 2000s, and is not a drive-by. www.3953foothillroad.com.