During a recent walk through Hyde Park in London, royal watcher Mayleen Ramley saw a toddler riding his bike. Going fast, big grin on his face, his mother chasing him down as best she could. Pretty average scene at the park, except this mom was Kate Middleton chasing 3-year-old Prince Louis. Not really something you see every day, what with her being the future Queen Consort and the Duchess of Cambridge and everything.