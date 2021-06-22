Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Recreational Marijuana Now Legal In Connecticut As Gov. Signs Bill Into Law

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“People have been working on this for 10 years,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “It’s been a long time coming. I think we have a good bill that puts public health first.”. Connecticut just became the 18th state in the union to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes and the 4th just this year, as Gov. Ned Lamont signed the bill into law on Tuesday.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Martin Looney
Person
Matt Ritter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Marijuana#Legal Marijuana#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Gov. Cuomo signs opioid lockbox bill into law

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Wednesday to further fund opioid services. Earlier this week, it was announced that Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $230 million to New York to settle claims that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis. The company says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.
Virginia StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Marijuana now legalized in Virginia, and other new laws taking effect today

Starting today, Virginia has abolished the death penalty, legalized marijuana and made it illegal to intentionally release balloons. Other news law passed by the Virginia General Assembly taking effect today extend cocktails-to-go in Virginia another year; require drivers to changes lanes when passing a bicycle if the lane doesn't allow three feet of distance; double the fines for littering to $500 and outlaw skilled game machines.
PoliticsMissourinet

Gov. Parson signs “Wayfair” online tax collection bills into law

Wednesday at a special ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed two Senate bills into law, making larger online companies collect Missouri sales taxes. This new law will allow Missouri and local governments to collect a use tax from online retailers that sell and deliver more than $100,000 in material goods to consumers in the state annually.
Politicsmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Signs Four Policing Bills Into Law

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye host Briana Reilly and guest co-host Jessica VanEgeren discuss Gov. Evers signing four policing bills into law including one measure to ban the police use of chokeholds, except in self defense and in situations where the officer feels their life is at risk. Evers had previously called for banning the practice without any exceptions. He also signed bills to: require law enforcement to publish use-of-force data online, require DOJ to collect data and publish an annual report on use-of-force incidents, and compel DOJ to distribute community-policing grant dollars to communities. Other related bills are still circulating in the Capitol including a statewide use-of-force policy which was recently passed on the Assembly floor with an amendment following a request from the Milwaukee Police Union. VanEgeren explained that the amendment would delay implementation until 2022 and require officers to report colleagues who they see using "unnecessary force" and to intervene when they see colleagues using "excessive force." But, this bill would no longer require officers to intervene if they observe "reasonable use-of-force."
Health Servicesiosconews.com

Gov. Whitmer signs emergency insulin, education bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. Whitmer signed a flurry of bills Thursday with topics ranging from affordable insulin to changing college scholarship metrics. “I am committed to bringing Republicans and Democrats together to make real, lasting change for Michigan families,” Whitmer said in a statement. “For people living with diabetes, access to insulin is a matter of life and death. I’m proud to sign Senate Bills 155 and 156 because they ensure access to an emergency insulin supply for people facing an interruption of care, and require insurance to cover that emergency supply. I’m also proud to sign House Bills 4055 and 4056 – students should be able to afford a college education based on their overall scholastic achievement, especially when facing unprecedented obstacles to taking otherwise required tests like the ACT and SAT. ”
Agriculturetribuneledgernews.com

Gov. David Ige signs environmental bills into law

Jul. 3—Gov. David Ige on Friday signed a suite of bills into law aimed at advancing the state's goals of environmental sustainability, including measures that address the impacts of sea level rise, aid local food production and promote greater economic diversification. "Sustainability is not simply a goal, it is a...
Politicspinonpost.com

After MLG signs radical recreational marijuana bill, liberals finally admit its meager economic impact

During a special 2021 legislative session called by embattled Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrats rammed through their extreme marijuana bill despite health, safety, and economic concerns raised by New Mexicans. One main argument against legalizing the contraband substance, which is still registered as a Schedule 1 narcotic federally, is that its economic impacts would be meager while increased law enforcement and administrative costs associated with implementation would make it financially useless.
Pennsylvania Statemarijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania Governor Signs Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Into Law

The governor of Pennsylvania on Wednesday signed medical marijuana legislation that extends certain policies that were temporarily enacted during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the legislation, cannabis curbside deliveries will continue, patients can obtain a 90-day—rather than 30-day—supply for cannabis and the cap on the number of patients...
PoliticsWTAP

Gov. DeWine signs anti-hazing bill “Collin’s Law”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Ohio’s anti-hazing bill, “Collin’s Law.”. Named for an Ohio University student who died in 2018, Collin’s Law increases the legal penalty for hazing from a fourth-degree misdemeanor to a second-degree misdemeanor. In cases of serious harm, the penalty becomes a third-degree felony.
Illinois Statearcamax.com

Cannabis Sales Are Booming In Illinois

In May, cannabis sales in the state hit $116 million, which is $1.5 million higher than in April. One might wonder if lawmakers in Illinois had any idea just how much recreational cannabis sales would bring into the state’s coffers when, less than two years ago, they decided to legalize it. They probably had some idea, seeing that the state ended the previous fiscal year with more than $317 million in cannabis taxes, according to 23 WIFR.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Gov. Edwards signs 8 bills into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the following bills into laws on Friday, July 2. ACT 479—SB 60 Provides relative to the compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image, or likeness. ACT 480—SB 221 Provides relative to voting systems. ACT 481—HB...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut Gov. Lamont signs climate change law to protect shoreline and says he will push for more action in future

Environmentalists joined Gov. Ned Lamont Tuesday to praise a new climate change law that helps prevent flooding, gives towns more power to fight climate change and expands the state’s Green Bank for environmental infrastructure projects in the effort. But while 25 advocates stood in support on a public beach in Guilford for the “climate resilience” law, they did not initially mention the ...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

6 Senators Who Are Blocking Legal Marijuana For 328,000,000 Americans

Do these senators have ties to industries and sectors that don’t serve your interests?. Most Americans want to legalize recreational and/or medicinal marijuana. Scientific research shows its benefits. It’s proven to be viable businesses and states with decriminalized cannabis enjoy incredible revenue. Simply put, legalized marijuana is a hefty source of income, approved by most Americans and truly helps people’s health.
Politicskauainownews.com

Gov. Ige Signs Bill into Law Banning Intentional Balloon Releases

The intentional release of balloons will now be banned throughout the state of Hawai‘i starting in January 2023. Act 141 bans all intentional releases of balloons in Hawai‘i with the exception of hot air balloons, balloons released indoors and remaining indoors, and balloons released by the government for scientific or meteorological purposes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy