Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Cindy Dandois PFL 6 Virtual Media Day Interview

Sherdog
 17 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Cindy Dandois talked with the press Tuesday at PFL 2021 6 virtual media day.

www.sherdog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Dandois
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#Espn#Combat#Espn#Ufc#Pfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Smart TV
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

PFL 6 weigh-in results – VIDEO – Harrison vs. Dandois

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set for its sixth event of the Regular Season this Friday, June 25 on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Fighters across the women’s and men’s lightweight, featherweight and heavyweight divisions will make their final push of the regular season to earn a spot in the playoffs, facing win-or-go-home scenarios.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

PFL 6: Harrison vs. Dandois Takes Place Live Tonight On ESPN2

PFL 6 takes place tonight on ESPN2 with the preliminary card airing on ESPN+. The main event will feature the undefeated and self-proclaimed “Baddest Woman In Any Room” Kayla Harrison taking on former UFC competitor Cindy Dandois. Harrison has expressed her ambivalence about fighting Dandois, but fight her she will in the feature bout of the evening. Will Dandois score the biggest upset of the year in any major MMA promotion? Because make no mistake, as a +1260 underdog to Harrison’s -4000 favorite odds, that’s exactly what a win for Dandois would be. We shall get the answer to that question tonight.
Atlantic City, NJMMA Fighting

PFL 6 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has PFL 6 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. In the main event, Kayla Harrison and Cindy Dandois will have to make the lightweight limit of 155 pounds (with one-pound allowance.) The PFL 6 ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to begin...
Combat SportsPosted by
MiddleEasy

Kayla Harrison Dominates Cindy Dandois As Expected, Earns Armbar Victory – PFL 6 Results (Highlights)

A women’s lightweight headliner between Kayla Harrison and Cindy Dandois is taking place now (Friday, June 25, 2021) at PFL 6. Harrison pressuring Dandois early as expected. Harrison connects with a body kick. Dandois dives for a low single but gives up on it quick as she ends up with Harrison on top who starts to land strikes. Harrison passes to side control and looks to sink in a crucifix and end this early. She does get the crucifix partially and starts to unload on Dandois who does well to survive a compromising position. Dandois scrambles but finds herself back on the bottom as Harrison remains in control. Harrison gets pushed off and stands as she looks to enter Dandois’ guard. She does that with a big left hand before passing to full mount with just over a minute remaining. She lands a few hammer strikes before sinking in the armbar for the win!
Combat SportsNewsday

PFL playoff matchups for 2021

The third season of the Professional Fighters League will host its semifinal playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida in August. The winners in each of the six weight classes will move to the $1 million championship on New Year's Eve. Here are the semifinal bouts, as...
UFCBloody Elbow

The Mookie & Crookie Show 128: UFC 264 preview, GSP wants to fight again

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 264 media day video

UFC 264 media day will feature the top fighters at Saturday’s UFC event outside of the main event. The UFC 264 media day is tentatively scheduled as followed (all times are ET):. 2 p.m. Irene Aldana available. 2:15 p.m. Tai Tuivasa available. 2:30 p.m. Gilbert Burns available. 2:45 p.m. Carlos...
Atlantic City, NJchatsports.com

PFL 6 Results: Harrison vs. Dandois

MMA Fighting has PFL 6 results for the Harrison vs. Dandois card on Friday night from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. PFL 6 features a lightweight headliner between Season 2 champ Kayla Harrison and Cindy Dandois. The co-headliner sees another lightweight contest as ex-UFC champ Anthony Pettis takes on Raush Manfio.
UFCSherdog

UFC Sells Fight Kit Branding Rights to Crypto.Com in Reported $175 Million Deal

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is partnering with Crypto.com, which will allow the crypto platform to place its branding on UFC fight kits. According to a report from Sportico, the deal is for 10 years and $175 million – the largest sponsorship ever for the Las Vegas-based promotion. In addition to having the Crypto.com logo on UFC apparel worn by fighters and their corners, the company will also get prominent placement on the Octagon during pay-per-view events and Dana White’s Contender Series cards. Crypto.com “will also be integrated into UFC content on both linear and digital platforms, including live broadcasts, pay-per-views, and UFC-owned social media channels,” per a release.
UFCSherdog

Carlos Felipe Nets Andrei Arlovski Matchup in October After Callout

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Carlos Felipe has made life easier for Ultimate Fighting Championship matchmakers, getting his requested pairing in October. After Felipe (11-1) defeated Jake...
UFCSherdog

Flyweights Maryna Moroz, Luana Carolina to Meet at UFC Event on Oct. 16

Maryna Moroz will face Luana Carolina in a flyweight bout at a UFC event on Oct. 16. Combate was first to report the booking. The card does not yet have an official location or headliner. Moroz is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision triumphs over Sabina Mazo and Mayra Bueno Silva....
UFCSherdog

Stand and Deliver: UFC 264

In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But while every fight matters, some feel as if they matter more. In some cases, the reasons are easy to define. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any matchup on Dana White's Contender Series, where two hopefuls know that the brass ring is within their reach if they can win impressively. In other cases, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less powerful. Whether it’s the pressure of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate each other’s guts, that fight means just a little more.
UFCSherdog

Video: UFC 264 ‘Embedded’ Episode 3

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 264 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. On Episode 3 of UFC 264 “Embedded,” Dustin Poirier fulfils his autograph obligations and explains his home decor preferences. Prior Episodes:
UFCSherdog

Eryk Anders Says He Will Return At Middleweight

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 264 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. “Ya Boi” prefers to fight at middleweight. In his latest walkout, Eryk Anders (14-5, 1 NC; 6-5, 1 NC UFC) returned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy