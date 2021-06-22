Cindy Dandois PFL 6 Virtual Media Day Interview

A women’s lightweight headliner between Kayla Harrison and Cindy Dandois is taking place now (Friday, June 25, 2021) at PFL 6. Harrison pressuring Dandois early as expected. Harrison connects with a body kick. Dandois dives for a low single but gives up on it quick as she ends up with Harrison on top who starts to land strikes. Harrison passes to side control and looks to sink in a crucifix and end this early. She does get the crucifix partially and starts to unload on Dandois who does well to survive a compromising position. Dandois scrambles but finds herself back on the bottom as Harrison remains in control. Harrison gets pushed off and stands as she looks to enter Dandois’ guard. She does that with a big left hand before passing to full mount with just over a minute remaining. She lands a few hammer strikes before sinking in the armbar for the win!