Combat Sports

Brandon Sayles PFL 6 Virtual Media Day Interview

Sherdog
 17 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Brandon Sayles talked with the press Tuesday at PFL 2021 6 virtual media day.

www.sherdog.com
