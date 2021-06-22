Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Noth reluctant to return for ...And Just Like That

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Noth was "hesitant" to sign up for the 'Sex and the City' revival. The 66-year-old actor has signed up to play Mr. Big - who married Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the 2008 spin-off film - in the upcoming HBO Max series 'And Just Like That…' but he admitted he was reluctant to do so as he felt he no longer had anything to offer as the character.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Handler
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Sara Ramirez
Person
David Eigenberg
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Michael Patrick King
Person
Mario Cantone
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Willie Garson
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Kristin Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo Finance Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

SJP reveals peek of ‘And Just Like That…’ script on first day of shooting

Sarah Jessica Parker is getting “Carried” away with sharing details about HBO Max’s upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot series, “And Just Like That…”. The award-winning actress, 56, shared photos of her script for the series’ first episode and her shooting day “must-haves” in preparation for the first day of filming Friday. One of Parker’s photos reveals the first episode title: “Hello It’s Me.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Yvonne Strahovski, Alyssa Milano, Mark Wahlberg + More!

YVONNE STRAHOVSKI PREGNANT WITH SECOND CHILD: Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with her second child. The Handsmaid’s Tale actress confirmed the news Wednesday (June 30th) by revealing her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, The Tomorrow War. The 38-year-old told Entertainment Tonight that she is having a boy and is about “halfway” through her pregnancy. She and her husband Tim Loden already have a 2-year-old son, William.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Zola, Check Out More Movies And TV Episodes That Janicza Bravo Has Directed

After the story went viral on Twitter, Zola has been many years in the making. Now, in 2021, Zola has finally been released in theaters worldwide. Fans of the wild story can see it play out with Taylour Paige and Riley Keough as the leads. Janicza Bravo has now directed one of the highly anticipated summer movies. Zola isn’t Janicza’s first film, as she took the directing chair for many other films and TV shows, such as directing several episodes of In Treatment Season 4. Many Janicza Bravo movies and TV shows are currently available to stream.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Just listen: Chris Pratt's tip for lasting love

Chris Pratt believes "listening" is the key to a good relationship. The 42-year-old actor celebrated two years of marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger last month and he's shared the secrets as to what he believes keeps their relationship so strong.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick

Critic’s Notebook: Rosie O’Donnell’s Epic Love Affair With Broadway. A dizzying lineup of stage stars checked in from their kitchens, basements, living rooms and even one bathtub in an online benefit for The Actors Fund that stressed the importance of community during…. General News. Mar 22, 2020 11:12 pm. By.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi on ‘Sex/Life,’ Her ‘Black Adam’ Character and ‘The Sopranos’ Memories. After 20 years of film and television work, Sarah Shahi returns to the small screen in her most “risqué” project yet — Netflix’s Sex/Life. Shahi plays Billie Connelly, a young mother and…. ‘Reverie,’ Starring Sarah Shahi, Canceled at...
TV SeriesKTVB

'Joe Exotic': Everything to Know About the True Crime Peacock Series Starring Kate McKinnon

After becoming media sensations, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are getting the scripted treatment thanks to a new Peacock original true-crime series starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon, respectively. With the cast still coming together, including the latest addition of Kyle MacLachlan as Baskin’s husband, Howard, ET has everything you need to know about the highly anticipated limited series, tentatively titled Joe Exotic.
Beauty & FashionElle

All About Emily Alyn Lind, One of the Gossip Girl Reboot's New Stars

Audrey H. has entered the chat, and while she's no Hepburn—as perhaps Blair Waldorf would prefer it—she is one of the Upper East Side's most prominent elite in the HBO Max's Gossip Girl revival. Initially billed as a teen who's “been in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there,” Audrey Hope is played by Emily Alyn Lind, a 19-year-old performer who's been acting since she was 5.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

This TikToker Looks Just Like Jennifer Aniston

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Selena Gomez's inclusive swimwear collab, Jennifer Aniston's TikTok look-alike and more, below!. Jennifer Anniston's TikTok Look-Alike. A woman who looks nearly identical to...
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

New Kids on the Block: Meet the Stars of the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August issue of the magazine. Hello, Upper East Siders! You know you missed them. The hotly anticipated Gossip Girl sequel — a fresh take on the debauched YA series-turned-CW megahit — is finally here. Premiering July 8th on HBO Max, the show is set in the same world of über-privileged and über-troubled Manhattan prep-school teens as the OG iteration, only this time there’s a notably diverse cast and, as showrunner Joshua Safran promised on Twitter, none of the “slut shaming” or “catfights.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
TV Seriesamericanpeoplenews.com

Who Is Gossip Girl in the Reboot? We Already Know the Answer

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is setting itself apart from the original in new and exciting ways. While it took us six whole seasons to learn that Dan Humphrey was the gossip blogger all along, the new series doesn’t wait that long before letting us in on the secret. That’s right: the identity — or should we say identities — of Gossip Girl are revealed in the very first episode. In a major twist, instead of it being one of the students, it’s actually the teachers at Constance Billard, which is now a girls and boys school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy