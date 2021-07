A lightweight bout between former UFC champion Anthony Pettis and Raush Manfio is taking place now (Friday, June 25, 2021) at PFL 6. Pettis starts off with a couple of inside leg kicks as Manfio misses a straight right. Pettis connects with a push kick. Pettis lands a counter right as Manfio looks to land. Manfio connects with a check hook. Manfio evades a spinning high kick from Pettis. Pettis looks very sharp and loose early on. Manfio dodges a spinning wheel kick. Manfio hits a right low kick but eats one from Pettis right back. Manfio catches a body kick but is unable to land any damage. Both fighters exchange body kicks. Manfio lands a leg kick as Pettis misses a spinning backfist. Pettis lands a body kick. Manfio partially lands a body kick and almost eats a counter right. He does connect with a good leg kick soon after. Manfio gets a combination as the round ends.