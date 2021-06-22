Cancel
Lance Palmer PFL 6 Virtual Media Day Interview

 17 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Lance Palmer talked with the press Tuesday at PFL 2021 6 virtual media day.

Lance Palmer
