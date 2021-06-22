Cancel
Germantown, WI

N111 W15864 Vienna Court

MATC Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice spacious 2 bedroom now available in Germantown!! - Great location across from Sendik's on Mequon Rd. Very clean. Very quiet. Large 2 bedroom unit available. Mosaic tile in the kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floor in living room, lots of large closets & cabinets. Includes stove, full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, central-air, 24 hour maintenance, coin-op laundry, 1 underground parking space and storage space. Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly fee.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
The Hill
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Fox News
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

