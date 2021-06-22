N111 W15864 Vienna Court
Nice spacious 2 bedroom now available in Germantown!! - Great location across from Sendik's on Mequon Rd. Very clean. Very quiet. Large 2 bedroom unit available. Mosaic tile in the kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floor in living room, lots of large closets & cabinets. Includes stove, full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, central-air, 24 hour maintenance, coin-op laundry, 1 underground parking space and storage space. Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly fee.www.matctimes.com