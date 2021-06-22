Cancel
Tualatin, OR

Cougar wrestlers turn in good district meet

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 16 days ago
Three win individual titles and the team gets third place as the regular season reaches its climax

The Canby High wrestling team finished up its regular season with the Three Rivers League district meet June 19 at Tualatin High School.

The Cougars managed to finish third as a team with 251 points – Tualatin won it with 282, West Linn followed with 253.5 – and a trio of individual champions.

Ethan Esnrud captured the title at 138 pounds with an 8-4 win in the title bout against his Tualatin opponent. Ensrud pinned his way through the first two rounds before winning the title by decision. He was joined as a district champ by Juan Vargas, who captured the title at 160-pounds. Vargas snagged a 6-0 win over his Tigard opponent. Kaden Boyd, at 195 pound was the third Cougar to take individual honors at the meet, earning his championship with a pin of a West Linn opponent in 1:55.

The Cougars had a host of other solid performances over the two days of the tournament, including:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcT1w_0acERCKm00

Nick Marquez got second at 120 pounds. He won his semifinal match in a nail-biter of a 12-11 decision before falling by fall in the championship bout.

Here's a look at the other placers:

- Austin Mathews was third at 113 via a bye.

- Craig Williams was fourth at 120 pounds.

- Jesse Zimmer beat teammate Berik Winklebleck for fourth place at 126.

- Thomas Marquez was fourth at 132 and Benjamin Young got seventh.

- Zach Netter was third at 138 by fall.

- Peter Sansone was fifth at 145 by fall.

- Wyatt Samarin (152) gets third with win over Oregon City opponent.

- At 170 pounds, Jonah Mayfield defeats teammate Luke Harms by fall for fifth place.

- Eric Lopez gets fifth via fall over Tualatin opponent at 182 pounds.

- Gideon Noss is seventh at 195.

- Grayson Noss is third at 220 pounds via pin at 2:41.

- Mathew Hagen gets fifth at 220 pounds.

Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com
