Key Design Tips for Alley-Loaded Homes

Pull back the doors, look inside and it hits you square in the face: "Crap, I need a bigger barn." And so the process begins -- sketches on a napkin evolve into final blueprints. What's your new farm shop going to look like? What's it going to do? Where's it going to go? How will it serve the farm today and 20 years down the road -- for example, space for new technologies like wi-fi towers or solar panels? Is the design flexible enough to meet business needs for both the farm, and something else?