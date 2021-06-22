Cancel
Interior Design

Key Design Tips for Alley-Loaded Homes

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, you cannot simply flip an existing front-loaded plan for an alley-loaded home, says design firm Housing Design Matters. The resulting streetscape from alley-loaded homes creates a more community-centric, pleasing appearance because facades are not interrupted by garages. Housing Design Matters says it’s important to remember seven key points when designing an alley-loaded community, three-car garages, rooms over the garage, the water heater, primary bedroom, private outdoor space, build to line, and egress from the garage. Private outdoor spaces are big hits with buyers, so it’s important to ensure the backyard has covered and uncovered areas.

