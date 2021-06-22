Sellers Make Fewer Yet Larger Price Cuts in 2021

The Hyundai Nexo isn't selling very well - partly because it's a fuel cell vehicle and people haven't quite come to terms with accepting the shortage of hydrogen filling stations, and partly because it has limited availability only in the state of California. But that doesn't mean it's a bad car at all. In fact, it offers more range than a Tesla Model S - almost double actually. Sadly, older models were quite expensive, and that is part of the reason that buyers have been wary of owning one. To help spur these buyers on, Hyundai is now offering a massive discount on the Nexo. According to a bulletin sent out to dealers, a conditional offer entitles Nexo buyers to a $20,000 discount plus 0% APR for six years.