Real Estate

Sellers Make Fewer Yet Larger Price Cuts in 2021

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen sellers drop the price of their home in 2021, it’s done so faster than usual and results in the home selling faster and for more money, says Zillow. Zillow says 8.5% of its listings in March experienced at least one published price cut compared to 12.2% in March 2020. Fewer sellers choose to drop the price of their listings now as the market continues to have few options and rising prices. In January this year, homes typically stayed on the market for 25 days before a price cut. After the cut, homes sold within an average of 19 days.

