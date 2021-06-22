Cancel
House Rent

Average Rental Prices Hit 2-Year High, But Not Everywhere

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, property managers in urban areas used concessions to incentivize new tenants as Americans grew weary of high-density living due to the pandemic. Today, the pace of growth for rents in the majority of the country’s largest cities has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The national median rent increased 5.5% year over year in May to $1,527 per month—the highest median rent in two years, according to Realtor.com. For comparison, March 2020’s rent growth pace was 3.2%. Out of the 50 largest U.S. metros tracked by Realtor.com, 38 hit a new high in media rents with an average increase of 9.1% year over year.

www.probuilder.com
