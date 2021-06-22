Average Rental Prices Hit 2-Year High, But Not Everywhere
Last year, property managers in urban areas used concessions to incentivize new tenants as Americans grew weary of high-density living due to the pandemic. Today, the pace of growth for rents in the majority of the country’s largest cities has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The national median rent increased 5.5% year over year in May to $1,527 per month—the highest median rent in two years, according to Realtor.com. For comparison, March 2020’s rent growth pace was 3.2%. Out of the 50 largest U.S. metros tracked by Realtor.com, 38 hit a new high in media rents with an average increase of 9.1% year over year.www.probuilder.com