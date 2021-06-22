Cancel
Canby, OR

Canby swimmers wrap up 2021 season

By John Baker
Canby Herald
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ykzy_0acEQIWV00 The Cougars split the results against visiting Oregon City on June 19, set up for exciting coming season

The Canby High swim team finished its season with a split result against Oregon City on June 19 – the boys winning 86-39 and the girls falling by a 76-75 count.

"There was a lot of great racing and a few parents were able to attend," coach Eric Laitinen said. "It felt more like a typical dual meet."

Results of the meet were:

Boys

Canby's 200 medley relay of Hunter DeRisio, Kai Laitinen, Connor DeRisio and Jack Hayhurst were first in a time of 1 minute, 48.82 seconds. DeRisio finished first in the 200 free with a time of 2:01.48 and first in the 100 free with a 51.81. Jamison Chard finished second in the 200 free and the 100 back. Jack Hayhurst was first in the 200 IM with a season best of 2:14.40 and first in the 100 back in a time of 59.41. Connor DeRisio swam to first in the 50 free with a time of 23.88 and first in the 100 fly with a best time of 56.74.

Isaac Beck was second in the 50 free and 100 freestyle. Matthew Solem finished second in the 100 fly and fourth in the 100 back. Kai Laitinen was first in the 500 free with a time of 5:30.26 and also finished first in the 100 breast in a time of 1:11.39.

The Canby boys 200 free Relay of Beck, Chard, solem and Conner DeRisio also finished first in a time of 1:42.62.

GIRLS

The Canby girls team finished second and third in the 200 medley relay. The second place team was Kali Mull, Allison Yancey Avery Keinonen and Kennedy Hester. Third place went to Halana Crispin, Amanda Yancey, Katie Ball and Ali Parsons.

Keinonen finished first in the 200 free in a time of 2:18.27 and second in the 100 fly. Parsons finished second in the 200 free and second in the 500 free. Ball was third in the 100 fly and fourth in the 200 freestyle.

Amanda Yancey was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breaststroke. Megan Slater was third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Mull was second in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Kennedy Hester was first in the 100 back and fourth in the 50 free. Elizabeth Johnson finished fifth in the 50 free and fourth in the 500 free. Crispin was fourth in the 100 free and third in the 100 back. Ashley Peterson finished fifth in the 100 free and fifth in the 100 backstroke. Allison Yancey swam to a second in the 100 breast stroke.

The Canby 200 free relay of Allison Yancey, Kennedy Hester, Avery Keinonen and Kali Mull finished in second place.

"Canby swimmers had a lot of best times and swam very well in the last meet of the season," Laitinen said. "We will be looking forward to next year's season only five months from now. This year should set us up for a successful next season."

Canby, OR
