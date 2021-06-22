Cancel
Delta and Kenya Airways expand codesharing

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta and Kenya Airways have extended their codeshare network to include five new Kenya Airways routes from Nairobi and Accra, Ghana. Conversely, the carriers have extended their codeshare partnership in the U.S. to include two new Delta routes from New York JFK. Delta customers flying from JFK to Accra can...

