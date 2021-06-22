Delta and Kenya Airways expand codesharing

DOHA, QATAR – Qatar Airways continues to strengthen its position as the leading international airline connecting the United States with Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The national carrier of the State of Qatar announce that it will expand its U.S. services to more than 100 weekly flights across its 12 gateways. These increased services are in addition to the carrier also expanding flights to several of its key global leisure destinations including Cape Town, Maldives, Phuket, Seychelles and Zanzibar, providing more flexible summer holiday travel options via the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport. Four U.S. gateways – Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C. - will offer double daily flights, Dallas-Fort Worth increases to 12 flights per week with Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle all growing to a daily service.