Partnership puts Hurtigruten in the Galapagos
Hurtigruten Expeditions will expand into the Galapagos Islands in 2022, via a partnership with Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring. Starting in January, Hurtigruten will offer nine-day Galapagos trips on the 90-passenger Santa Cruz II, a Metropolitan ship that Hurtigruten will upgrade. The ship will have a Hurtigruten Expeditions livery while remaining in Metropolitan's fleet. It will be used exclusively for Hurtigruten's year-round sailings.www.travelweekly.com