Partnership puts Hurtigruten in the Galapagos

By Johanna Jainchill
travelweekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurtigruten Expeditions will expand into the Galapagos Islands in 2022, via a partnership with Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring. Starting in January, Hurtigruten will offer nine-day Galapagos trips on the 90-passenger Santa Cruz II, a Metropolitan ship that Hurtigruten will upgrade. The ship will have a Hurtigruten Expeditions livery while remaining in Metropolitan's fleet. It will be used exclusively for Hurtigruten's year-round sailings.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Galapagos Islands#Hurtigruten Expeditions#Metropolitan Touring#Hurtigruten Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
