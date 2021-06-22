Ontario Summer Concert Series Lineup
Get ready to ROCK! The Ontario Recreation & Community Services Department is pleased to announce the 24th Annual Summer Concert Series is back this year at Ontario Town Square, located in the heart of downtown Ontario at 224 N. Euclid Avenue, Ontario, CA.
Join us each Wednesday evening starting July 7 through August 25 for a variety of live music! All current state and local health guidelines will be followed to ensure patron safety.
2021 Summer Line Up
Date
Band
Genre
July 7
Queen Nation
Queen Tribute
July 14
Anything for Salinas
Selena Tribute
July 21
DSB
Journey Tribute
July 28
Azucar
Latin Music
August 4
Kenny Metcalf as Elton John
Elton John Tribute
August 11
The Fallen Electric
Britain’s Finest
2020 Battle of the Bands Winner
Beatles Tribute
August 18
SOTO
Latin Music
August 25
Mariachi Los Reyes
Mariachi
The Summer Concert Series is open on a first come, first-serve basis. Attendees will need to bring their own blankets and chairs. Concerts will begin at 7:00 PM. For more information, please visit www.OntarioCA.gov/SpecialEvents or contact the Ontario Recreation & Community Services Department at (909) 395-2020. We look forward to seeing you there!