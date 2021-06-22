Ontario Summer Concert Series Lineup

Get ready to ROCK! The Ontario Recreation & Community Services Department is pleased to announce the 24th Annual Summer Concert Series is back this year at Ontario Town Square, located in the heart of downtown Ontario at 224 N. Euclid Avenue, Ontario, CA.

Join us each Wednesday evening starting July 7 through August 25 for a variety of live music! All current state and local health guidelines will be followed to ensure patron safety.

2021 Summer Line Up

Date

Band

Genre

July 7

Queen Nation

Queen Tribute

July 14

Anything for Salinas

Selena Tribute

July 21

DSB

Journey Tribute

July 28

Azucar

Latin Music

August 4

Kenny Metcalf as Elton John

Elton John Tribute

August 11

The Fallen Electric

Britain’s Finest

2020 Battle of the Bands Winner

Beatles Tribute

August 18

SOTO

Latin Music

August 25

Mariachi Los Reyes

Mariachi

The Summer Concert Series is open on a first come, first-serve basis. Attendees will need to bring their own blankets and chairs. Concerts will begin at 7:00 PM. For more information, please visit www.OntarioCA.gov/SpecialEvents or contact the Ontario Recreation & Community Services Department at (909) 395-2020. We look forward to seeing you there!