These days, it seems like there's a Guinness World Record for everything. There's a record for the world's stretchiest skin, the world's longest tongue, the largest serving of mashed potato, the most number of spoons stuck to a person's body, and even the most number of cans opened in one minute by a parrot. When it comes to world record-setting, if someone's tried it, someone else is bound to try it harder. But the truth is, we don't really think about Guinness World Records until, well, someone breaks one. And recently, a particularly strange but sweet record reached a new height — literally.