Jersey County board member wants to explore county leaving Illinois for Missouri

DU PAGE COUNTY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS JACK T. KNUEPFER ADMINISTRATION BUILDING 421 NORTH COUNTY FARM ROAD WHEATON, ILLINOIS 60187/ 630-407-6700 Zoning Petition Z21-031 Stults The DuPage County Zoning Board of Appeals will conduct the following public hearing: PUBLIC HEARING: 6:00 p.m. THURSDAY, JULY 15, 2021, 2nd Floor Cafeteria, JACK T. KNUEPFER ADMINISTRATION BUILDING 421 NORTH COUNTY FARM ROAD WHEATON, ILLINOIS 60187 PETITIONER: JON K. STULTS, 27W010 NORTH AVENUE, WEST CHICAGO, IL 60185 / JOHN K. STULTS, P.O. BOX 280, MAPLE PARK, ILLINOIS 60151 REQUEST: 1.Conditional Use to allow a self-storage facility; 2.Variation to increase the F.A.R. (Floor Area Ratio) from 0.3 to approximately 0.8; 3.Variation to reduce the North rear setback from 40 feet to 25 feet to accommodate the proposed Site Plan; 4.Variation to reduce the setback for two existing signs from 15 feet from the property line to approximately 0 feet, to accommodate keeping the existing same sign pole locations; 5.Variation to reduce the East interior side setback from 20 feet to approximately 8 feet to retain and continue to use our Existing Driveway for Site Access while also extending the East Driveway North for continued Site Access and increase Fire Hazard Safety flexibility; and 6.Variation to reduce the West corner side yard setback from 30 feet to approximately 0 feet to retain West Driveway North for continued Site Access and increased Fire Hazard Safety Flexibility. ADDRESS OR GENERAL LOCATION: 27W010 NORTH AVENUE, WEST CHICAGO, IL 60185 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 1 (EXCEPT THAT PART CONVEYED TO THE ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IN DEED RECORDED MAY 26, 1995 AS DOCUMENT R95-63938) IN MARDON ACRES, BEING A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF SECTION 36 TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 9 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, AND PART OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 40 NORTH, RANGE 10 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED OCTOBER 4, 1948 AS DOCUMENT 555355, IN DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS. Respectfully Submitted, ROBERT J. KARTHOLL, CHAIRMAN, DUPAGE COUNTY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS Notice of this hearing is being sent to property owners within 300 feet of the subject property and as one of them you are invited to attend the meeting and comment on the petition. A reduced scaled sketch or drawing of the petitioner's request is included for your review. If you have any questions or require a full-scale version of the site plan, please contact the Zoning Division at (630) 407-6700. Please be advised that access to the 421 JACK T. KNUEPFER ADMINISTRATION BUILDING is limited to the main entrance located in the center on the east side of the building. Published in Daily Herald June 30, 2021 (4566253) , posted 06/30/2021.