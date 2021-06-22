Cancel
Jersey County board member wants to explore county leaving Illinois for Missouri

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Could neighboring Illinois counties eventually become part of Missouri? A Jersey County board member has begun exploring the question, asking his colleagues to discuss the concept and consider a possible referendum on the 2022 ballot. Eric Ivers, who was born and raised in Illinois, said...

