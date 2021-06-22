It All Comes Down to Leadership

In a recent conversation with a colleague, I was asked what my favorite movie of all time was. I had a hard time narrowing it down to just one. My top three are “Any Given Sunday” with Al Pacino and a number of other A-listers, “The Replacements” with Keanu Reeves and Gene Hackman, and “Draft Day” with Kevin Costner and another group of A-Listers. Sorry it’s not “Pretty Woman” or “Pretty in Pink,” but I am the daughter of a football coach with three older brothers. These movies are about trust, strength, character, teamwork and most importantly, leadership. They get me fired up and remind me of the kind of leader I want to be and kind of team I want to play on or have the privilege of leading. It’s no secret that Drew Brees is probably one of my favorite people in the world. Say what you will about him (haters), but to me he was a better leader than even his coach, Sean Payton.