In the wake of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the rules around doping for Olympic athletes should be revisited. "It's sad to see this be the end—it's not the end, I should say. It's maybe the beginning of her story. We know the rules are where they are. Maybe we should take another look at them," Psaki told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday. "We certainly have to respect the role of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and the U.S. Olympic Committee and the decisions they make, but it is sad."