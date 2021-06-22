County Executive Elrich to Unveil Montgomery County Climate Action Plan on Wednesday, June 23, That Is One of the Most Ambitious in the Nation
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, in Downtown Wheaton will unveil the Climate Action Plan that will guide the County toward its goals of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 80 percent by 2027 and by 100 percent by 2035 compared to 2005 levels. The Montgomery climate plan, which will increase resilience in the face of climate hazards, is one of the most ambitious climate plans in the nation for a local government.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov