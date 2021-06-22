Cancel
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean site in Oak Island where floodwater pumping occurred

nc.gov
 17 days ago

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary swimming advisory in Oak Island. The advisory was lifted because floodwaters have rescinded, and pumping has ceased. The precautionary advisory was posted June 20 at the oceanfront area near Crowell Street in Oak Island. At the time, floodwaters were being pumped...

deq.nc.gov
