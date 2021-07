Remedy Entertainment is currently working on a new game called “Condor,” a multiplayer spin-off of the studio’s hit game Control. The developer announced the new project on Tuesday while also saying that it’s partnered up with 505 Games to serve as a co-publisher for the game that’s been described as a “4-player cooperative PvE” game. A release window has not yet been announced, but we know that the game will leave the last-gen consoles behind with plans to release on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Perhaps more exciting than that for those who enjoyed Control, Remedy Entertainment is also looking ahead to a “bigger-budget Control-game.”